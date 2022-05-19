Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, has asked party delegates in Kano State to vote for him based on what he has accomplished, but not because he is Amaechi.

The former Rivers State governor who was in the Northwest state to seek the support of party stakeholders on Wednesday, said that he is the most qualified among all the presidential aspirants.

He spoke when he paid a courtesy call on Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.

“Even though I am not the youngest, I am the most experienced of all of them because I served as a member of the Assembly for eight years,” Amaechi said.

“I also served as governor for eight years and served as a minister for seven years. I led the campaign at the peak of the political crisis that unseated a sitting government at that time.

“So don’t vote for me just because I am Amaechi but by what I have done,” Amaechi told Ganduje.

Ameachi, who called on Ganduje to give him the necessary support to enable him to clinch the presidential ticket, said if elected President, he would improve the power supply for economic growth and development of the country.

In his remarks, Ganduje assured Ameachi of his support, saying we know how much you have committed yourself to the coming of this government and how you have invested.

Ganduje used the occasion to commend Ameachi for concretising the position of Kano as the biggest railway station in Africa and ensuring that the Dala inland Dry Port project, which was abandoned many years ago, was reawarded and soon be completed.

Among those who accompanied the presidential aspirant to Kano was. former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), and former Inspector General of Police (retd.) Sulaiman Abba.