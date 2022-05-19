Nsima Ekere, ex-NDDC MD arrested by EFCC over alleged N47bn fraud

Anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Nsima Ekere, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

Nsima, 56, who was arrested on Wednesday, was the interventionist agency’s managing director between 2016 and 2018.

This is coming few days after the EFCC arrested Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation over alleged N80billion fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday night.

The former NDDC boss was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State in the 2019 elections.