The campaign organisation of Nigeria’s vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, said it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Office of the Vice-President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed this.

Ojudu made the disclosure while speaking to delegates in Minna, while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

“Before you leave Minna to the national delegates conference, your hotel accommodations and other things will be provided for you to enable you to feel at home through out the delegates conference,” he said.

“We have provided hotel accommodations for the more than 7,000 APC delegates to the presidential primary election.

“We don’t want a situation where more than one person will stay in a room.

“We want all of you to feel comfortable during the primary election.”

Ojudu said that there would be vehicles to convey the delegates to and fro the venue from their hotels and also a desk officer in each hotel to attend to the needs of the delegates.

“At the hotel, food will be provided and there will be a desk officer to attend to all your needs,” he said.

Ojudu said that the campaign organisation would do everything possible to reward the delegates if Osinbajo is elected as the party’s candidate and by the grace of God emerges the president in the 2023 general election.

He said: “In the past our delegates have not been rewarded.

“Rather other people who did not contribute were rewarded with appointments and jobs.

“If Osinbajo is elected as promised, we are going to reward all of you with jobs and appointments.”

While Ojudu was briefing the delegates and newsmen, Osinbajo was having a closed door meeting with the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.