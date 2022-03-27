By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A university don, Prince Bunyamin Sijuwade Zakariyah, recently offered scholarship to best students in Osogbo, the Osun state capital who are unable to finance their education.

Prince Sijuwade who is the director of Unique Success Academy, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend said, the scholarship assistance was targeted at the brilliant students in secondary schools in Osogbo who do not have the capacity to finance their schooling.

According to him, some students are very brilliant but were unable to pursue their education due to financial constraints.

He said, the desire for helping the needy especially students who are unable to further their education due to lack of funds was borne out of his passion for quantitative education for all.

Sijuwade said, “when I was in University, one of my professors was found in habit of helping the students who could not pay their tuition fees, and gladly paid it for them, since then, I have developed the passion that I will be helping the needy so far am a product of free education from Obafemi Awolowo University”

According to him, a major reason he did the scholarship was to give back to the society the opportunity he had to have access to education through free education, adding that it is good to extend the tentacles of education to the people at the grassroots especially to the less privileged.

He pointed out that, “education is different from money , its importance to life is different from the important of money to life, although the two are good but facing the reality, the Southwestern part of Nigeria is enjoying peace simply because of high level of education present there as compare with the rest parts of the country.

“Money may not go round but make education go round at least secondary school education, and this is supported by the MDG and most developed nation today achieve this , the more reason why people run there to seek greener pasture , let us assume they don’t pay attention to education, they wouldn’t attain the level of economy everyone runs to enjoy” he said

“Most develop nations which are developed today of-course identify a particular sector which serves as economy pillar for other sectors to develop and the sector is education”

He, therefore, enjoined the rich in the communities and government to pay more attention to the education of the youths for the future of the country would be more brighter if education is been given high premium.

