Davido orders G-Wagon for fiancee, Chioma

Nigerian singer, Davido, has ordered a new G-Wagon, for Chioma, his lover and mother of his son, Ifeanyi.

This was disclosed by an auto dealer, Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She shared a screenshot of her chat with Davido saying, “#davido strikes again! 😄😄😄😄💃💃💃💃💃💃 This go over choke🥁🥁🥁👏👏👏😄😄. Happiness is what we got on this side🎤💯😁.”

Davido and Chioma had recently restarted their relationship after separating for some months, with the singer indicating that they will get married in 2023.