Davido in Benin for Israel DMW’s wedding

Davido, Nigerian singer, has arrived Benin, Edo State for the wedding of his Logistics Manager and socialist, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW.

Israel announced Davido’s arrival in a post accompanied with photos on his Instagram page on Friday.

The socialist, who had in April this year announced his engagement on Instagram, held his traditional marriage with his partner, Sheila Courage David in Edo state on Thursday, October 20.

Sharing photos from the traditional event, Israel wrote ”Happy marriage to me.”