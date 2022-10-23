Nollywood's Gideon Okeke announces separation from wife

Nollywood actor and presenter, Gideon Okeke, has announced separation from his wife, Chidera.

Announcing the separation on Sunday via his InstaStories, Okeke asked that no one should call or text

He noted that their children need both of them, “sane, sound and strong,” saying that he too got served ‘breakfast.’

He said, “You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that I’m separated from my marriage right? No you wouldn’t. So grab a seat.

It is in the interest of clarity and clear conscience that this becomes imperative. But yea…’breakfast’ reach me too. Las las. It’s been a hard hot pill I’ve had to swallow and boy…it sure humbles one. This PSA wouldn’t be so important(to me), but for the trap that I find fame to be sometimes. Gagged.”

Asking for prayers, the reality TV star said, “But as I look to the future. I pray for my boys. Such lovely boys. Please put us ALL in your prayers…no pity party.

“They need mum and dad sane, sound and strong for the fulfilment of their best interests and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank God. And I thank you for rooting for us.”

Gideon and Chidera were married for four years and have two children together.