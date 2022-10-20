Davido, Chioma mark son's 3rd birthday

David Adeleke, Nigerian singer, better known as Davido and Chioma Rowland, his partner, on Thursday, celebrated the third birthday anniversary of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido, on his Instagram page, shared photos of his son with the caption, “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than me. Happy birthday, son.”

While Chioma on her Instagram page wrote,” Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents, in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin!”