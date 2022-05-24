Davido, D’banj, Yemi Alade set to perform at Africa Day Concert

Adebayo Obajemu

Just like the previous editions, the Africa Day Concert, on its third year will be hosted by Hollywood star Idris Elba.

YouTube has disclosed a stellar lineup of artists from five countries performing at the Africa Day Concert.

The lineup includes artists from Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania.

The annual concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing the vibrant African music stars making headlines worldwide.

The concert is seeking to bring Africans, the diaspora, and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent home to more than 1.5 billion people and spawn new artistic expression.

This year’s concert will feature artists from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa, and Congo. On Wednesday, the show will be streamed exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT.

The highly anticipated concert will showcase musical performances that stream to a global audience. From Nigeria, talented music artists D’banj, Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun will be performing at the virtual concert this year. Also performing from the West African region is famous Sierra Leonean recording and performing artist, Drizilik.

Also set to perform at the Africa Day Concert are singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa Gqulu and singer and dancer Kamo Mpela, both from South Africa. They are known for hit songs, SBWL and Nkulunkulu, respectively. Tanzanian singer, songwriter and WCB (Wasafi Classic Baby) artist, Zuchu, will be performing her hit songs at the concert. At the same time, Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B, the Naomi Campbell crooner, rounds out the lineup of artists performing at the Africa Day Concert this year.

The organisers say Africa Day Concert promises show-stopping performances from talented African music stars. “YouTube as a platform has been mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world, and the Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique”, says Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

The concert is aimed at commemorating the foundation of the Organisation of Africa Unity on May 25, 1963, by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.

