Banky W emerges PDP house of reps candidate in Lagos

Bankole Wellington, known popularly as Banky W, a Nigerian musician and actor, has secured the PDP house of representatives ticket for the Eti-Osa constituency in Lagos.

The entertainer achieved a landslide victory, polling 28 out of 31 votes cast by delegates at the primary.

He contested against a legal practitioner, Mr Sam Aiboni, who polled three votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates consisted of 31 ad hoc members of the PDP and one national delegate.

The Returning Officer, Mr Ayodele Kazeem, who declared the results, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

Banky W told NAN that the election was a free and fair one, he stated that he had won the election by the grace of God and the will of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to represent it and said that he was very thankful to the people as well.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of my constituency, the people, the ward chairmen, the leaders and the chieftains of the party.

“I feel the support even from the grassroots, honestly, I can’t be happier than I am now,” he said.

Banky added that he had a message, a vision and a mandate to do things better in the constituency and that he would achieve them through transparency, accountability and service.

“The real work begins now, the primaries are just the start and thankfully, we have the grace of God with us; we move,” he added.

Banky is likely to face Babajide Obanikoro, son of former minister of state for defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, the current lawmaker representing the constituency on the APC platform in the election in 2023.