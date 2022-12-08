Davido billed to perform at closing ceremony of Qatar World Cup

Nigerian music star, Davido, is billed to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Davido who recently lost his son, Ifeanyi, had stayed away from social media and events, until the day of the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke, his his uncle, as governor of Osun State.

Stephen Hung, Chinese businessman, shared the news via his Instagram story on Thursday.

Hung expressed his excitement saying, “So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”

The World Cup’s closing ceremony will take place on December 18.