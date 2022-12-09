Popular gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, has shared the conversations he had with his colleague, Sammie Okposo, before his death.

Atuonwo who shared the conversation on his Instagram page on Friday, noted that the late Okposo was mostly misunderstood.

According to him, it was his first social media post on the deceased, who died in November aged 51.

He titled the post, “What I told Sammie Okposo Before He Passed,” and went on to say, “I’m so glad and grateful to God that I was able to speak these words to him before he departed.

“God’s trusted warhorse! Weather-beaten, rugged warhorse.’ Those were my first words as we embraced. At that, he flashed a generous smile, his brilliant white teeth, contrasting sharply with his dark (more like black) face.

“God trusts you, Sammie. God trusts you so much.

“All these secular dealings and places wey you de enter, you have never hidden the name of Jesus. I’ve never heard that you got on any of those platforms and changed your songs. Na so so Jesus Jesus you de shout.

“You’re a terribly misunderstood person. I know say you waka rough. The last mess wey you mess never smell finish. But na you dem catch, no mean say na you do pass. No lie down where you fall. Get up and move on.’”

On why it took him a while to do a post on social media about the late singer, he said, “‘Why haven’t you made a post for

“Sammie since he passed?’ ‘Sammie will not see the post’ has been my answer to this question… several times lately. That’s the exasperating thing about these post-humous posts. They’re not like birthday greetings. We’re not expecting that in a few days, the guy would post a thank-you message appreciating all who took out time to “felicitate with me on the occasion of my passing.”