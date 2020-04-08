By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Vice-chairman of Traditional Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (TMPN), South- West zone, Prince Sakariyat Oyedeji Mabro has suggested African local herbs as possible solution to the ravaging coronavirus.

He maintained that traditional medical practitioners have solutions to thousands of ailment plaguing millions of people around the world, including COVID-19.

Mabro explained that what is now known as coronavirus around the world had been in Sahara Africa for so long, especially in the South West Nigeria .

According to him, there is no any difference between symptoms identified with an ailment called ‘Soponna ‘ in South West Nigeria and those symptoms Covid-19 presents , noting that African medical practitioners after frantic efforts have discovered efficacious solution to this ailment through herbs.

He said the potency of African herbs in tackling the virus can never be overemphasized, adding that it is incumbent on the necessary authorities to look inward and place more premium on traditional medicine.

The traditionalist explained that there were cases of outbreaks of epidemics in the past across the region, which were tacked headlong by traditional practitioners with high degree of effectiveness .

“The ravaging coronavirus in the world is a thing of worry for everybody, unfortunately, African leaders have not been able to project the efficacy of African herbs to the rest of the world and help humanity as a whole.

” COVID-19 is the same thing as what we known as ‘Soponna’ in our area here, it is the same symptoms, and we have conquered this over the years through frantic efforts with efficacious herbs.

” I believe Nigerian government would seize this moment and project the efficacy of our traditional knowledge to the world for the good of humanity “, Mabro said.