Adebayo Obajemu

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a global challenge and push world governments into declaring a lockdown, Wema Bank is donating relief materials to affected states in Nigeria.

The donation, which includes bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil and cartons of noodles, is aimed at complementing the effort of the government to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Alongside being a corporate social responsibility of the bank, the relief materials will also serve as a palliative measure to help lessen the plight of vulnerable members of society during the pandemic.

“As a bank, we understand that there is no better time than now to support the government in fighting this pandemic”, MD/CEO Wema Bank, Mr Ademola Adebise said.

He stressed that Wema Bank is “taking responsibility to support the governments of the affected states in the belief that this is a collective fight”

“We also encourage Nigerians to do their respective bids to win the war against COVID-19,” he added.

According to Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mrs Funmilayo Falola, “This is a trying time for human kind, but also a test of our resolve to unite, whether as individuals or organisations, in this common fight.”

Commending the response of health workers across the country, Mrs Falola explained that, “while the rest of us keep to the stay-at-home rule and practice social distancing, health workers are making the sacrifice of treating patients and helping to disinfect markets and other structures nationwide.

“They are the frontline soldiers in a war that threatens all of us and we praise and appreciate their devotion to duty.”

Since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria, Wema Bank has consistently championed a robust drive the flatten the curve with repeated communications urging their customers, staff, stakeholders and other members of the public to take precautionary measures using its social media channels.

Recently, the bank initiated a #sharwithafriend challenge with the hope to raise more awareness on observing the necessary guidelines. The campaign which involved using the first letter of the bank’s name to list out key precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus was done in partnership with Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank, Keystone Bank among others in a show of unity and oneness among the banks.

Mrs Falola also added that as part of its stay-at-home message, the bank has “optimised our alternative banking channels to allow for seamless transactions during this trying time.”

“Customers can purchase unlimited airtime and data on our ALAT banking app. They can pay bills, subscribe their Cable TV and transfer funds.

“*945# is our speedy and safe USSD for quick and easy transactions – airtime, data, and utility bills as well as Cable-TV subscriptions.

“Our self-service banking service is also available all round the clock to check account statements, change transaction PIN and resolve minor issues. Our customers can dial 0700-CALLALAT (0700-2255 2528), 07000-PURPLE (0700-078 7753), or 08039003700 from the mobile phone registered to your account. Follow the prompts and select the appropriate menu for speedy support.