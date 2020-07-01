The State would like to reassure the general public that testing is still free at all the COVID-19 public testing laboratories for all Lagos residents and all Lagosians are enjoined to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or feel they have had a close contact with an infected person.

The Government has established sampling centres across the State and has continued to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to test all those who require testing free of charge. If any resident feels unwell, please lodge a complaint through the appropriate channel by calling 08000CORONA.