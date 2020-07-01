Kwara State Government has inaugurated a seven-member Committee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme (CARES), to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who inaugurating the committee said it was aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable groups, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, which is a World Bank-backed initiative, was inaugurated on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The members of the committee are the Commissioner for Finance and Planning/Team Lead (CARES), Mrs Oyeyemi Olasumbo, the

Commissioner for Enterprise, Mr Femi Agbaje, the Technical Assistant on Agriculture to the Governor, Abdulqowiy Olododo, the

Senior Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Affairs, Mr Oloruntoyosi Thomas.

Others are KWASSIP’s Anchor, Mohammed Brimah, the Head of Irrigation/Water Resources, MARD, Dr Busari Isiaka; and the

Acting State Project Coordinator of FADAMA, Adam Abdullahi.

The governor, who was represented at the inauguration by the finance commissioner, called for diligence and dedication while carrying out the assignment.

He said that the mandate of the committee was to fashion out ways to protect livelihoods and food security for the poor and vulnerable families.

He added that the CARES was to facilitate quick recovery of local economic activities through increased cash transfers, food security and food

supply chains for poor households, and enhance the capabilities of MSEs in the state.

NAN reports that the CARES Programme is a World Bank-assisted programme for results targeted at existing and newly vulnerable households,

their food supply chains, and micro and small enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)