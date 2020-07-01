OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor announced the development via his verified twitter account, @IAOkowa on Wednesday.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter,” he wrote.

Okowa’s daughter had tested positive for the virus last week, prompting him and his wife to go into quarantine.

He now joins the growing list of governors and top political figures in the country already infected with the virus.

Yesterday, governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu also announced that he had tested positive. Others like Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, have recovered from the virus, while Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is still on the road to recovery.