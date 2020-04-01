By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has urged the residents of Osun state to strictly abide by the stay at home directive given by the state government, saying the decision is to avert spread of the pandemic.

Senator Oriolowo stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo the state capital one Tuesday.

According to him, the decision taken by the federal and state government is to safeguard the citizenry in contacting the deadly disease which has created panic in the whole world.

He said, to compliment the effort of the state government under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola free sanitizers and some palliative measures have been given to the people of West Senatorial District to cushion the hardship that may be melted on the people due to stay at home directive.

Oriolowo said, the need to abide with stay at home directive became imperatives now that the state has confirmed 3 more index case of COVID 19 in the state.

He however urged the people of the state to adhere to all the precautionary measures highlighted by the government and the medical expert so as to stay safe and avert the spread of COVID-19.