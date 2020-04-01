By OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has praised the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for publicly disclosing his Coronavirus status.

Obi who took to his twitter handle, @PeterObi on Wednesday to praise the governor, said he showed exemplary leadership.

“My dear brother Seyi Makinde, your public disclosure of your COVID-19 status is an exemplary show of leadership,” he said.

“I, and my family, and indeed Nigerians of goodwill are earnestly praying for your quick recovery, and the recovery of others infected with the virus.”

Makinde tested positive for Coronavirus last week and disclosed same in a video address.