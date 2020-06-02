By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commended Al-Azeez Medical Venture, a Private Pharmaceutical company based in Niger state, for donating medical consumables to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Director of the company, Dr Adebayo Adedokun, an indigine of Iwo, led his team to the Governor’s office on Monday.

Oyetola said the items donated would be judiciously used to complement government’s efforts towards galvanizing the people of the state against the pandemic, as he commended the gesture.

The governor, who was represented by his Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Isamatu , stressed that the Phamaceutical group have laudably lived up to it’s Corporate Social Responsibility, and exhibited consciousness to save humanity.

He said, “I want to appreciate Al- Azeez medical ventures for given back to the system, which is commendable.

“The government will continue to engage stakeholders in the health sector in fighting the global pandemic which has ravaged the entire world.

“Obviously, health financing takes a lot of funds, only government can not do it, it now incumbent on privileged individuals to come to the aid of government as it is being done today.

“The state government of Osun is doing it’s best to ensure utmost wellness of the citizenry amidst limited resources, and we heartily appreciate your intervention”.

In his remarks, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Al-Alzeez medical Ventures limited , Dr Adebayo Adedokun, said the state government has done a lot especially in the health sector and social infrastructure.

He further hailed medical personnel at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus pandemic, adding that the battle against the dreaded virus should be total and collective .

“We donate these items to support the government of Osun when we realized that government has done a lot within its power and the limited available resources to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

“As as an indigen of Osun, we will always continue to assist and support the government in whatever way for the benefit and well-being of the people”, Adedokun stated.

He also commended the state government for its proactiveness in containing the spread of the virus, which according to him has helped in reducing number of cases recorded in the state to a barest minimum.

Meanwhile, those medical consumables donated include one thousand and eighty bottles of liquid soap, three hundred bottles of hand sanitizers, two gallons of hand wash and two hundred and 50 pieces of examination gloves.