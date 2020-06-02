BY EMEKA EJERE

Nigerian music legend and reggae king, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, is dedd, his manager, Omenka Uzoma, has revealed.

In an Instagram post early Tuesday, Uzoma said Fashek “has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.”

Fashek, also nicknamed the Rainmaker, is best known for his award-winning single ‘Send Down The Rain’.

Before the announcement of his death, Fashek has had a long-running battle with his health.

In November 2019, he was hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London.

Majek who was born in Benin-City, Edo state died at the age of 71.