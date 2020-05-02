By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In furtherance to the recent directive of the of Osun state governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the State and the country at large, Osun state government has issued a new guidelines for the motorists in the state.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

According to him, the government has directed all transporters, Commuters, Passengers and Motorcyclists including all the road users in the state to as a matter of important and urgency abide with the new guildlines which would be effective from Monday 4th of May, 2020.

The new guildlines according to the release include, “There shall be immediate suspension of all Inter-State Operations/ Movements, as the State Government would not allow Inter State Operations in order to effectively manage and control movement within the State and measure the level of success achieved with various strategies by the State Government to control further spread of the highly contagious killer disease;

“All Commercial / Commuters Operations within the State shall be between the hours of 6am and 5pm Monday to Thursday of every week, while it is mandatory for all Passengers/Commuters to wear nose covers, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize with alcohol based sanitizers before and after each trip; All Transport Operators and local Park Managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, hand washing facility with soap and running water.”

Others are, “All Transport Operators and local Park are advised and expected to have alcohol based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers.

All Transport Operators and local Parks are not allowed to overcrowd/over load their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed. All commercial vehicles (i.e korope and other commercial buses) shall carry two passengers per row with each passenger sitting at the extreme end of the vehicle. While commercial motorcycles (Okada) shall carry one passenger, Tricycle (Keke Napep) shall carry not more than 2 passengers only at the back and no passenger in front.”

“All supply vehicles (Trucks) transporting medicals, foods, beverages, petroleum, raw materials other and agricultural products into and out of the State must ensure not more than 3 persons (driver inclusive) are in the bus at a time, while the driver and all other occupants must wear their nose covers.

All Transport Operators / Companies are to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages. They may collaborate with the State Ministry of the Environment and Sanitation on the standard of disinfectants approved by the State Government for use”.

The release also enjoined members of the general public to report all transport operators/companies, local park managers that fail to comply with these above guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration number, park and time.

” All transport operators/company, local park managers and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Works & Transport on 07061061154 or call State of Osun Ministry of Health Helplines: 08035025692, 08033908772,

08056456250. Or call State of Osun toll free Emergency Helpline on 293

Olaniyan however said, the government is confident that with the people’s cooperation and support, surely the end would come to the scourge of the Covid-19.