By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In order to avert the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Osun state, the state government through the Ministry of Works and Transport has embarked on enforcement of the new guidelines for the motorists in the state.

Speaking with Journalist in Osogbo on Friday, the Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan said, the officers of the office of transportation in the ministry has embarked on thorough checking of all the vehicles and Motorcycles especially in Osogbo, the state capital to ensure total Compliance of the rules by the motorists.

He said, the essence of the exercise is to further curtail the spread of COVID-19 which the an index case has been identified in the state.

“To ensure transport operators in the State of Osun are complying with the State Government directives on space distancing for the motoring public, the Office of Transportation in the State of Osun Ministry of Works and Transport have been deployed to our roads across the State to monitor and ensure compliance. Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) and O-Tram officials are engaged in this exercise”

” The state government under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola will not relent in its oars at averting the spread of the dangerous pandemic bedevilling the world by ensuring that citizens boardering commercial vehicles and Motorcycles are safe from contacting the disease”

Engr. Olaniyan however urged the people of the state to stay safe by abiding with the directives of the government by stay indoor and takes other precautionary measures.