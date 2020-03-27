Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a $30 million donation to help fight Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari who announced the donation at a press conference on Friday, said it was an industry wide support for the effort.

“We are announcing, in the first instance, the sum of $30 million Industry-wide Collective Support in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

“This intervention will be integrated within the Federal Government’s initiative of bringing the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic within control.

“With this Industry-wide support, we will particularly provide medical equipment, deploy logistics and in-patient support system and also deliver medical infrastructure that could be useful to this country in the long-term,”