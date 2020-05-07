The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria on Thursday donated 2,000 protective facemasks to support Nigerian medical personnel in the ongoing fights against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, while delivering the facemasks to the Minister of Health, Mr Osagie Ehanire, said that the items were designed in Israel and manufactured in Nigeria.

Ben-Shoshan, also Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, said that the items were put together by the Embassy of the State of Israel in collaboration with Skill-G, an Israeli company.

According to hin, this is something that we have been doing, even before the outbreak of the COVID-19, which is using medical innovations of Israel in Nigeria.