President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Alwan Hassan as Acting Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

This was contained in a statement by Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, Director of Information, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogaziechi said the appointment followed the dissolution of the Interim Management Team of BOA.

He noted that the appointment of Hassan was conveyed to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Malam Sabo Nanono, through a letter dated May 5, 2020, with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14.

Hassan hail from Kano State and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

He served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

He also worked with First Bank of Nigeria, African International Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Until his appointment, he was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Midrange Universal Biz Ltd.

He is a member of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others.

He attended IMD Business School Lausanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, U.S.

The Bank of Agriculture is the nation’s apex agricultural and rural development finance institution.

It is saddled with the responsibility of providing agricultural credit facilities in support of agricultural value chain activities. (NAN)