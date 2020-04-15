The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has begun distribution of assorted food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to indigent persons across Bida Emirate Council.

Abubakar disclosed this at his Wadata Palace in Bida on Wednesday that the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of people in the emirate.

“The gesture became necessary following the hardship brought by the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

According to him, the items and cash were donated by philanthropists within and outside the emirate.

“The items are 4,000 cartons of Indomie, 145 bags of rice and millets, 30 bags of Semovita, 25 cartons of Maggi, 10 cartons of spaghetti and an undisclosed amount of money,” he said.

The Etsu Nupe further disclosed the formation of a five-man committee to take charge of distribution of the food items and money to the intended beneficiaries across the six local government areas of the Emirate.

He said the members are; Chairman and District Head of Edokota, Alhaji Abubakar Shaba, Alhaji Musa Ladan, Head of Administration, Federal Medical Centre, Bida and three others.

The monarch charged the members of the committee to live above board and ensure fairness, equity and fear of God in the discharge of the food items.

He also appealed to wealthy Nigerians to assist the less privileged with food items and money, to enable them to observe the lockdown with less stress.

“It is important that highly placed individuals in society should find ways to give succour to the less privileged for the sake of God and humanity.

“I want to appeal to wealthy individuals in my kingdom and beyond to assist the less privileged during this trying time as a result of COVID-19, ” he said.

He commended all those who have sent in palliatives to Bida Emirate, the state and Nigeria, saying God Almighty will richly reward them.

The chairman of the committee and District Head of Edokota, Alhaji Abubakar Shaba, pledged that the items would be distributed to the targeted people through their wards. (NAN)