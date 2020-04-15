By Godwin Emefile

As many people are now aware, the outbreak of

the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in

China rapidly permeated and profoundly changed the world. While this crisis is first and foremost a public health issue, which has claimed the lives of over 123,600 people worldwide, and counting, the economic damages are unprecedented on several fronts: Crude oil prices declined dramatically to as low as US$17

per barrel by the end of March, even before applying the discounts, many oil exporters are offering; Stock valuations for the NSE-ASI, Nikkei, Dow Jones and FTSE-100 declined by an

average of 23.8 per cent between January and March 2020; Global airlines have lost about US$252 billion in revenues and across the broad range of industries from hospitality to services, the pain is growing. These outcomes have expectedly

thrown the global economy into a recession, the

depth and duration of which is currently difficult to

fathom. In fact, the International Monetary Fund

(IMF) predicts that the global economy would decline by 3 per cent this year.

Around the world, countries have moved away

from multilateralism and responded by fighting for

themselves with several measures to protect their

own people and economies, regardless of the

spillover effects on the rest of the world. According

to the World Customs Organization, a total of 32

countries and territories adopted stringent and

immediate export restrictions on critical medical

supplies and drugs that were specifically meant to

respond to COVID-19. As of 10 April 2020, an

updated count of total export restrictions by the

Global Trade Alert Team at the University of St.

Gallen, Switzerland suggests a total of 102

restrictions by 75 countries.

On 4 March 2020, Germany announced an export

ban that applied to all sorts of medical protection

gear including breathing masks, medical gloves

and protective suits. Around the same time,

President Macron announced that France will

requisition all face masks produced in the country,

a de facto export ban. Between 8 February 2020

and 6 April 2020, India released eight (8) different

export notifications banning several drugs and

medical supplies including hydroxychloroquine,

ventilators, personal protections masks, oxygen

therapy apparatus, and breathing devices. On 3

April 2020, the Trump administration invoked the

war-era US Defense Production Act to stop major

US mask manufacturer, 3M, from exporting N95

respirator masks to Canada and Latin America.

Fears of a long global recession have also led to

worries about unprecedented global food

insecurity, with concerns that agricultural

production may be dislocated by containment

measures that constrain workers from planting,

managing and harvesting critical crops. Rather

than seek cooperative and global solutions,

several countries have resorted to export

restrictions of critical agricultural produce.

According to the International Food Policy

Research Institute (IFPRI), about 37 countries

have enacted various forms of food export

restrictions in response to COVID-19, even in

countries where average production exceeds

domestic consumption.

For example, Viet Nam, the world’s third-largest

exporter of rice suspended granting rice export

certificates until the country “reviews domestic

inventories”. Russia, the world’s largest wheat

exporter announced a ten-day ban on the export

of buckwheat and rice due to concerns over panic

buying in local supermarkets.

What if these restrictions become the new normal?

What if the COVID-19 pandemic continues in a

second wave or another pandemic occurs in which

all borders are shut and food imports are

significantly restricted? What if we cannot seek

medical care outside Nigeria and must rely on

local hospitals and medical professionals? For

how long shall we continue to rely on the world for

anything and everything at every time?

Although these developments are troubling, they

present a clear opportunity to re-echo a persistent

message the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has

been sending for a long time, and at this time even

more urgently so: We must look inwards as a

nation and guarantee food security, high quality

and affordable healthcare, and cutting-edge

education for our people. For a country of over 200

million people, and projected to be about 450

million in a few decades, we can no longer ignore

repeated warnings about the dangers that lie

ahead if we do not begin to depend largely on

what we produce locally. The security and wellbeing of our nation are contingent on building a well=diversified and inclusive productive economy.

When I became Governor of the Central Bank in

June 2014, imports of rice, fish, wheat and sugar

alone consumed about N1.3 trillion worth of

foreign exchange from the Bank. My immediate

the question was: can we not produce these

ourselves? After all, only a few decades ago,

Nigeria was one of the world’s largest producers

and exporters of many agricultural products like

palm oil, cocoa and groundnuts. Today, we import

nearly 600,000 metric tonnes of palm oil, whilst

Indonesia and Malaysia, two countries that were

far behind us in this crop, now combine to export

over 90 per cent of global demand. In 2017,

Indonesia earned US$12.6 billion from its oil and

gas sector but US$18.4 billion in from palm oil. I

believe that this pandemic and the immediate

the response of many of our trading partners suggest

it is now more critical than ever that we take back

control; not just control over our economy, but also

of our destiny and our future.

In line with the vision of President Muhammadu

Buhari, the CBN has indeed created several

lending programmes and provided hundreds of

billions to smallholder farmers and industrial

processors in several key agricultural produce.

These policies are aimed at positioning Nigeria to

become a self-sufficient food producer, creating

millions of jobs, supplying key markets across the

country and dampening the effects of exchange

rate movements on local prices.

This philosophy has been a consistent theme of

the CBN’s policies over the last few years. At the

2016 Annual Bankers’ Dinner, I challenged the

bankers that we needed to take decisive actions to

fundamentally transform the structure of our

economy. Throughout that speech, I talked about

the damaging effects of Nigeria’s unsustainable

the propensity to import, and opined that it was high

time we looked inwards and stopped using hard-earned foreign exchange (FX) to import items that

we should produce locally. This determination,

therefore, formed the bedrock of the Bank’s policy,

which restricts access to FX for importers of many

items. These sentiments were re-echoed at the

2017 edition of the same Bankers’ Dinner with

specific examples of several companies that have

benefited significantly from this policy of self-sufficiency. With President Buhari’s full support, we

have continued to refine this policy to ensure that

the best interest of Nigeria is served.

Many times, the Bank has been accused of

promoting protectionist policies. My answer has

always been that leaders are first and

foremost accountable to their citizens. If the

vagaries of international trade threaten their

wellbeing, leaders have to react by compelling

some change in patterns of trade to the greater

good of their citizens.

That is why in response to COVID-19, we are

strengthening the Nigerian economy by providing

a combined stimulus package of about N3.5 trillion

in targeted measures to households, businesses,

manufacturers and healthcare providers. These

measures are deliberately designed to both

support the Federal Government’s immediate fight

against COVID-19, but also to build a more

resilient, more self-reliant Nigerian economy.

We do not know what the world will look like after

this pandemic. Countries may continue to look

inwards and globalization, as we know it today, may

be dead for a generation. Therefore, as a nation,

we cannot afford to continue relying on the world

for our food, education and healthcare. The time

has come to fully transform Nigeria into a modern,

a sophisticated and inclusive economy that is self-sufficient, rewards the hardworking, protects the

poor and vulnerable, and can compete

internationally across a range of strategic sectors.

To achieve this goal, we must begin

immediately to support the Federal Government

to:

1) Build a base of high-quality infrastructure,

including reliable power that can engender

industrial activity;

2) Support both smallholder and large scale

agriculture production in select staple and cash

crops;

3) Create an ecosystem of factories, storages, and

logistics companies that move raw materials for

value-added production, and finished goods to

markets;

4) Use our fiscal priorities to create a robust

an educational system that enables critical thinking

and creativity, which would better prepare our

children for the world of tomorrow;

5) Develop a healthcare system that is trusted to

keep all Nigerians healthy, irrespective of social

class;

6) Facilitate access to cheap and long-term credit

for Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs)

and large corporates;

7) Develop and strengthen pro-poor policies that

bring financial services and security to the poor

and the vulnerable; and

8) Expedite the development of venture capitalists

for nurturing new ideas and engendering Nigerian

businesses to compete globally.

India is in a position to ban exports because it is

producing critical drugs and medical supplies that the rest of the world needs. It also has

companies that are global champions, and even

merging with or acquiring peers in advanced

nations. Why should this be out of our reach? We

have the companies and the manpower. Some of

the best brains in the world from the Americas to

Europe and from Asia to Africa are Nigerians;

driving global innovations in all fields. Nigerians

are successful everywhere and are already one of

the most sought after immigrant groups in the

United States. Now is the time to seize this

opportunity and create an environment that

empowers our people to thrive within our

shores.

To this end, the Central Bank has developed a

Policy Response Timeline to guide our crises

management and the orderly reboot of the

Nigerian economy.

Immediate-Term Policies (0-3 Months)

Because this crisis is an exogenous

one thrust upon us without much warning, this

phase reflects the government’s efforts at

containment and mitigation. Although global cases

are heading towards two million with over 123, 600

deaths as of 14 April 2020, we now have 343

cases, of which there have been 91 recoveries

and sadly 10 deaths. With President Buhari’s

continuing strong leadership, Nigeria can now test

1,500 persons per day in twelve (12) Molecular

Test Laboratories. We believe that his strong

leadership to impose early travel restrictions,

lockdown, social distancing, and other measures

have been greatly effective in curbing the spread

of the disease. More so, the Presidential Task

Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for

Disease Control (NCDC) has helped the country

stay ahead of the curve with increased testing

capacity, provision of better-equipped isolation

centres, and effective contact tracing. Within this

milieu, the CBN has responded in several ways,

first by supporting hospitals and pharmaceutical

industry with low-interest loans to immediately deal

with the public health crises; then by working with

the private sector Coalition Against COVID

(CACOVID) to support the Presidential Task Force

on COVID-1 9 across its response,

while mobilizing palliatives for the poor

and vulnerable. Under this Immediate-Term

Response, we have activated the following: 1)

Ensure financial system stability by granting

regulatory forbearance to banks to restructure

terms of facilities in affected sectors; 2) Trigger

banks and other financial institutions to roll-out

business continuity processes to ensure that

banking services are delivered in a safe social-

distance regime for all customers and bankers; 3)

Grant additional moratorium of 1 year on CBN

intervention facilities; 4) Reduce interest rates on

intervention facilities from 9 per cent to 5 per cent;

5) Create N50 billion targeted credit facility for

affected households and SMEs; 6) Strengthen the

Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which is

encouraging significant extra lending from banks;

7) Improve FX supply to the CBN by directing all

oil companies (international and domestic) and all

related companies (oil service) to sell FX to CBN

and no longer to the NNPC; 8) Provide additional

N100b intervention in healthcare loans to

pharmaceutical companies, healthcare

practitioners intending to expand/build capacity; 9)

Provide N1 trillion in loans to boost local

manufacturing and production across critical

sectors; and 10) Engender financial inclusion by

ensuring the poor and vulnerable are able, by all

means necessary, through banks, microfinance,

community and non-bank financial institutions, to

access financial services to meet their basic

needs.

Short-Term Policy Priorities (0 – 12 months)

As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari and the

Health authorities determine our Coronavirus

Transmission Curve is flattening and many of the

ongoing restrictions are eased, this will be the

phase for repositioning the Nigerian economic

space. As part of the lessons from the current

pandemic, we must ensure that that our value-added sector, the manufacturing industry is

strengthened. Accordingly, the CBN will pursue the

following policies in this phase: 1) Reinvigorate our

financial support for the manufacturing sector by

expanding the intervention all through its value-chain. In most cases, we will ensure that primary

products sourced locally provide essential raw

material for the manufacturing sector except where

they are only available overseas; 2) With the

support of the Federal Government, the CBN will

embark on a project to get banks and private

equity firms to finance homegrown and sustainable

healthcare services that will help to reverse

medical tourism out of Nigeria. By offering long-term financing for the entire healthcare value-chain

(including medicine, pharmaceuticals, and critical

care), banks will work with healthcare providers to

consolidate on the current efforts to rebuild our

medical facilities to ensure Nigeria has

world-class affordable hospitals for the people of

Nigeria and those wishing to visit Nigeria for

treatment; 3) The CBN will promote the

establishment of InfraCo Plc, a world-class

infrastructure development vehicle, wholly focused

on Nigeria, with combined debt and equity take-off

capital of N15 trillion, and managed by an

independent infrastructure fund manager. This

the fund will be utilized to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure

required to move agriculture products to

processors, raw materials to factories, and finished

goods to markets, as envisaged at the CBN Going

for Growth Roundtable in March 2020; and

4) Continue to prioritize the provision of FX for the

importation of machinery and critical raw materials

needed to drive a self-sufficient Nigerian economy.

Medium-Term Policy Priorities (0 -3 Years):

Once the world returns to some new normal

having tamed COVID-19 by a combination

of vaccines and social distancing, and the Nigerian

economy reopens fully for business, we will act

quickly to enable faster recovery of the economy

by targeted measures towards particular sectors

that are able to support mass employment and

wealth creation in the country. We will do so by

focusing on four main areas, namely, light

manufacturing, affordable housing, renewable

energy, and cutting-edge research.

In manufacturing, for example, it is pertinent to

note that Nigeria’s gross fixed capital formation is

currently estimated at N24.55 trillion made up

residential and non-residential properties,

machinery and equipment, transport equipment,

land improvement, research and development,

and breeding stocks. Of this estimated value,

machinery and equipment, which are the main

inputs into economic production, are currently

valued at only N2.61 trillion. To pursue a

substantial economic renewal, including

replacement of at least 25 per cent of the existing

machinery and equipment for enhanced local

production, we estimate at least N662 billion worth

of investments to acquire hi-tech machinery and

equipment. Therefore, the CBN will consider an

the initial intervention of N500 billion over the medium

the term, specifically targeted at manufacturing firms

to procure state-of-the-art machinery and

equipment and automated manufacturing models

that would fast-track local production and

economic rejuvenation, as well as support

increased patronage of locally processed products

such as cement, steel, iron rods, and doors,

amongst several other products. The recent

private sector investments in cement production

using enhanced technology and automated

manufacturing models is a good example of the

kind of economic renewal we will be pursuing in

this phase. We will develop a thorough screening

process and stringent criteria for equipment types

that would qualify for funding under this phase.

In order to boost job creation, household incomes

and economic growth, we will focus our attention

on bridging the housing deficit in the country by

facilitating government intervention in three critical

areas: housing development, mortgage finance,

and institutional capacity. We will pursue the

creation of a fund that will target housing

construction for developers that provide evidence

of profiled off-takers with the financial capacity to

repay. The current identification framework in the

banking sector using the bank verification number

(BVN) will be used to verify the information

provided by the off-takers before the developer

can access the funds. We will consider ways to

assist the Mortgage Finance sub-sector as well as

build capacity at the State levels for their land

administration agencies to process and issue land

titles promptly, implement investment friendly

foreclosure laws and reduce the cost of land

documentation, as these have remained major

inhibiting factors in the provision of affordable

housing in the country.

Over the next 3 years, we will also support the

financing of environmentally friendly energy

production, as this has a tangential long-term

health benefits. We will look at efforts to drive

innovation and research in every sector, through

our universities, research institutions, creative

industry initiatives, and all other media of novelty

and inventions.

In conclusion, I believe we must now envision and

work toward a Nigeria with the cutting edge

medical facilities to provide world-class care to the

sick and vulnerable, enable our universities and

research institutions to provide the requisite

education and training that is required to keep

these ecosystems functioning sustainably and

efficiently, and millions of Nigerians employed in

meaningful and well-paying jobs. This is the

Nigeria that we must aspire to build.

COVID-19 may have plunged us into a crisis of

unprecedented proportions. But, as Winston

Churchill once admonished, we must never let a

crisis go to waste.

Godwin Emefiele, is Governor of the Central Bank of

Nigeria