Naira gained 0.26 per cent against the dollar to N385.63 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday.

The local currency opened at N388.38 in the I&E forex segment, traded high at N401.57 and eventually closed at N385.63, representing a 0.26 per cent appreciation against the previous day’s closing position.

A total of $30.42 million was transacted by investors through the I&E window.

Meanwhile, the Naira at the official window on Wednesday closed unchanged at 361.00/$1, against previous day’s position.

The Naira was firmed at N415/$ at the parallel market, according to abokifx.com.