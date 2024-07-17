Connect with us

Politics

Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor
Advertisement

Politics

Senate removes Ndume as chief whip for criticising Tinubu

Politics

Celebrate me by helping the poor and the needy, Peter Obi says as he turns 63

Politics

JUST IN: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Politics

Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation

Politics

Abia to hold LG elections after studying S'Court ruling, to pay N45k wage award to workers

Politics

Elites involved in illegal mining facilitate release of arrested foreign culprits - Defence Chief

Politics

Trump picks 39-year-old JD Vance who once called him an id**t as running mate

Politics

Rwanda’s Kagame set to extend 24-year rule, wins fourth term with 99 percent of vote

Politics

Court orders Aminu Ado-Bayero to stop parading as Emir of Kano

Politics

Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the removal of Philip Shaibu as deputy governor of Edo State.

The court declared that Shaibu’s ouster on April 8, 2024, by the Edo state house of assembly was politically motivated.

In the Wednesday judgment, Justice James Omotoso said the impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly was illegal and unconstitutional.

News continues after this Advertisement

The judge held that the impeachment was in gross violation of the Constitution.

Aside from restoring Shaibu, the court also ordered that his salaries and allowances should be paid to him from April when he was impeached as the deputy governor of the state.

It also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to restore his security details.

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has appealed the judgement of the High Court and has filed a motion for a stay of execution pending appeal.

Wednesday’s verdict came about three months after the lawmakers impeached the embattled 54-year-old as the state’s deputy governor.

In a move that was seen as the culmination of the long-drawn battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, the lawmakers after investigations said they found Shaibu guilty of disclosure of government secrets.

The seven-man panel set up by the Edo State Assembly therefore recommended his impeachment on that ground.

The assembly then upheld and approved the recommendation of the seven-man panel and subsequently impeached him as the state’s deputy governor.

Eighteen out of 19 members present at plenary voted for Shaibu’s impeachment. Only one abstained from the headcount and voting process, ending the process.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *