Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the removal of Philip Shaibu as deputy governor of Edo State.

The court declared that Shaibu’s ouster on April 8, 2024, by the Edo state house of assembly was politically motivated.

In the Wednesday judgment, Justice James Omotoso said the impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly was illegal and unconstitutional.

The judge held that the impeachment was in gross violation of the Constitution.

Aside from restoring Shaibu, the court also ordered that his salaries and allowances should be paid to him from April when he was impeached as the deputy governor of the state.

It also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to restore his security details.

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has appealed the judgement of the High Court and has filed a motion for a stay of execution pending appeal.

Wednesday’s verdict came about three months after the lawmakers impeached the embattled 54-year-old as the state’s deputy governor.

In a move that was seen as the culmination of the long-drawn battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, the lawmakers after investigations said they found Shaibu guilty of disclosure of government secrets.

The seven-man panel set up by the Edo State Assembly therefore recommended his impeachment on that ground.

The assembly then upheld and approved the recommendation of the seven-man panel and subsequently impeached him as the state’s deputy governor.

Eighteen out of 19 members present at plenary voted for Shaibu’s impeachment. Only one abstained from the headcount and voting process, ending the process.

