Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate removes Ndume as chief whip for criticising Tinubu

The Senate on Wednesday, asked Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, vacate his position as Chief Whip, following his critical assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This followed a demand by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him to resign from the party, as well as for him to vacate his position as chief whip of the senate.

The APC had made the requests in a letter sent to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The letter was read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber during plenary.

Abdullahi Ganduje, national chair of the APC; and Ajibola Basiru, national secretary of the party; nominated Tahir Monguno, senator representing Borno north, to take Ndume’s place.

The APC accused Ndume of making hurtful comments against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on July 10, Ndume had alleged that some ministers and lawmakers can no longer reach Tinubu to relay the prevailing economic hardship and hunger in the land, an allegation he repeated in an interview with Arise TV days later.

“The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the president,” he had said.

“Not to mention members of the national assembly who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies.”

Ndume repeated the claim in an interview with Arise TV on July 12, where he had alleged that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was a more accessible leader.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

