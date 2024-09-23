The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has taunted the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, over the result of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday, declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the state governorship election.

The APC candidate secured 291,667 votes, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Republic, who garnered 247,274 votes. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party finished a distant third with 22,763 votes.

News continues after this Advertisement

Meanwhile, Obaseki lost his local government, Oredo Local Government Area, to the APC.

Shaibu who defected to the APC after a bitter fallout with Obaseki, said he felt vindicated after the governor lost his local government area to the APC.

He noted, however, that he holds no grudge against the outgoing governor.

News continues after this Advertisement

Shaibu stated this while reacting to the outcome of the 2024 governorship during a chat with Arise TV on Monday.

The deputy governor said Obaseki had never won an election, noting that he had been helping achieve the victories he had recorded so far.

He stated that the APC’s victory vindicated him against those who claimed he couldn’t win the election.

“I feel vindicated; even the governor couldn’t win his local government. I won my unit, ward, and local government. Where are the governor’s results? He has never won; we always assisted him,” he stated.

He also urged Obaseki to apologise to the people of the state.

He said, “What is left now is for him to go back and start begging and apologizing to the people of Edo State and he has a lot of them that he needs to go and apologize to.”

News continues after this Advertisement