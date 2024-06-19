Anti party activities: Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Philip Shaibu, a former deputy governor of the state and Dan Orbih, the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party over ‘anti party activities.’

The expulsion was contained in a statement issued in Benin by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogie Vasco.

Vasco said also expelled for the same reason was Mr Omorgie Ihama, a former House of Representatives member, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency.

According to him, the decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working committee at the party secretariat.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel, with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South.

“It also decided to expel Phillip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area “, he said.

Reacting, Orbih told newsmen said the body had no powers to suspend a member of the National Working Committee or expel anybody without following the provision of the party’s constitution.

“When a group of persons sits down to make pronouncement that are unconstitutional it only showed that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“That is all I have to say about that and nothing more,” Orbih said.

