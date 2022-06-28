Court halts hearing on Nnamdi Kanu's trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja, has temporarily halted further hearing in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu was re-arraigned on an amended 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, but on April 8, the judge struck out eight of the 15-count charge.

At the court session on Tuesday, Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel, notified the trial court that his client had on April 29, approached the court of appeal seeking to quash the remaining seven counts.

Ozekhome told the court that Kanu filed a motion on May 19 to stay further proceedings in his trial, pending the outcome of his appeal.

“The defendant believes that the remaining seven-count will also be struck out by the court of appeal and he will be accordingly discharged and acquitted,” Ozekhome said.

“My Lord, the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022 has been duly entered and the record of proceedings transferred to the court of appeal.

“We have also filed a motion for accelerated hearing of the appeal, just to show that we want the matter to be disposed off immediately so that the defendant will know his fate.”

He argued that pursuant to order five rule 10 of the Federal High Court Rules, the trial court lacks jurisdiction to proceed with the trial until the appeal is determined.

However, David Kaswe, counsel to the federal government, prayed the court to ignore the defendant’s application and proceed with the trial.

But Binta Nyako, the judge, in her ruling, adjourned the case to await the outcome of the appeal.

She adjourned the matter to November 14 for mention and update on the appeal