Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has denied the statement credited to him that he mocked the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, describing the report as totally false and unfounded.

In the said report, Soludo was quoted as telling members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state that those who left the party for Labour Party would labour in vain and that it was unthinkable for a party that does not have an elected councillor to believe it would win a presidential election.

Reacting to the report, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime said checks showed that the statement was a total misrepresentation of what the governor said during his interaction with some audience after his 100 days in office media broadcast.

Aburime said: “The statement could best be described as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party presidential candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and his party leadership.

“We, therefore, wish to caution those wishing to cause mischief by publishing false and misleading stories to desist from doing so.

“The public should please disregard the entire statement as it never emanated from Governor Soludo”.