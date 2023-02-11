Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has sent a message sympathy to the people of Amaseri in Afikpo North Local Government Area and Oso Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area over the communal crisis which engulfed the two communities.

Dr. Odii, according to a statement by Abia Onyike, director, media and publicity, PDP campaign council, expressed dismay over the disturbance, saying he was profoundly saddened over the breakout of the conflict between the two sister communities at this critical point in time.

He, therefore, called on the two communities to apply restraint, bearing in mind that crisis is an ill wind that destroys everything at its wake, including precious human lives.

While expressing his desire that Ebonyi State shall be a haven of peace and development, he earnestly implored the protagonists to sheath their swords to make way for government’s intervention.

He urged the government to do the needful to speedily bring the dispute to an end to stem further destruction of lives and property, and also prayed that the remote and immediate causes of the impasse be critically examined so as to discover a permanent solution to the problem.

Dr Odii prayed that God will endow the hearts of the the people of the two communities with grace, wisdom, love and peace to be able to live and accommodate one another.

He assures that his campaign council shall come to the aid of the affected persons within the shortest possible time.