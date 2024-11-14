Ebonyi PDP chieftain, Abia Onyike dumps party, joins APC 

Chief Abia Onyike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has defected from the main opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyike, a former Commissioner for Information in the state and former Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) announced his decision at a ceremony in Owutu Edda ward in Edda Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was joining the APC because of the restoration of good governance by the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“My decision to join APC is because of the need to build a solid alliance of support for Gov. Nwifuru, who has taken steps to restore good governance and inclusive politics in Ebonyi State,” he said

“Every politics is local and we are driven by our own developmental aspirations in our state”.

Onyike said he will join other progressive forces in the state to “sustain and consolidate the current peaceful atmosphere prevalent in the state under Gov. Nwifuru”.

The Chairman of APC in Owutu Edda Ward, Mr. Oko Ogbuagu said the party was happy to welcome Chief Onyike into their fold.

“Onyike is a tasted hand. He is a man of the people and his entry into our party will enhance its fortunes in future elections,” he said

The event was witnessed by a mammoth crowd which included APC chieftains, party activists, five traditional rulers, women, youth and cultural organizations.