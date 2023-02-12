Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, a socialite, has promised to help Yusuf Alimi, a teenage boy who stood in front of the convoy of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate during his Lagos rally on Saturday.

The photo of the boy where he raised his hands to show his support for Obi went viral on social media on Saturday.

A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, asked for the boy’s whereabouts because he wanted to give him N100,000 saying, “ This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock!!! I see Hope for common persons coming back again! Sending”.

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram story on Saturday and reshared the Facebook post of Onukwubiri and vowed to change his story.

He wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing. His life gotta change.”

Meanwhile, Alimi has revealed why he stood in front of Obi’s convoy on Saturday.

When he was interviewed, Alimi disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

Alimi added that if Obi won the elections, he (Alimi) will pray for the presidential candidate.