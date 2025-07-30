United States President Donald Trump is reportedly “seriously considering” granting a pardon to embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in detention in Brooklyn awaiting sentencing following a partial conviction in his high-profile criminal trial.

Combs, 55, was acquitted earlier this month of the most severe charges—sex trafficking and racketeering—but was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on October 3.

According to Deadline, sources close to the matter say what began as informal talk has now evolved into a real possibility, with Trump’s team actively reviewing the case.

Trump had first hinted at the idea in May, saying during an Oval Office interview: “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it… I think some people have been very close to asking.” He added that while he hadn’t followed the trial closely, he would consider clemency if he felt injustice had occurred: “Whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.”

Legal analyst and clemency advocate John Koufos, who recently met with Trump’s pardon team—among them criminal justice reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson and former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin—said the case raises concerns about government overreach, a theme Trump has increasingly leaned into.

However, Koufos also acknowledged the complexities: “The fact that he was convicted of things that it seems he pretty clearly did probably makes a pardon less likely.”

Trump, who previously referred to Combs as a “good friend,” admitted their relationship had soured in recent years. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up. I’d read some nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Opposition to a possible pardon has come from some high-profile figures, including rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a longtime critic of Combs. In an Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote: “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.” In another post, he added, “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him.”

A potential pardon for Combs would follow a pattern seen during Trump’s presidency, when he granted clemency to several prominent individuals, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and ex-Congressman Michael Grimm. Trump also signed the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform law aimed at reducing prison terms for nonviolent offenders.