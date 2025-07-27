Many Cultures, One Country: Inside Tiv and Idoma Traditional Weddings

Nigeria is a country with many different tribes and cultures, and each group has its own way of celebrating marriage. In this story, we’re focusing on the Tiv and Idoma people, both from Benue State.

Even though they live in the same area, their traditional wedding customs are unique and deeply rooted in family values and cultural pride.

For the Tiv people, marriage begins with a step called “Ikyaor”, which is the official introduction. During this visit, the groom’s family goes to the bride’s house to tell her family they want to marry her. If the bride and her family agree, they give the groom’s family a list of items to bring for the traditional marriage. These items are symbols of respect, peace, and the groom’s ability to take care of a wife.

Some of the important gifts include kolanuts, bottled drinks, yams, palm oil, salt, seasoning, rice, and a live goat. They may also include fabric for the bride, as well as some money to be shared with her parents and sometimes her siblings. Kolanuts show peace and unity, while food items represent wealth and provision. The goat is usually used for the traditional celebration meal.

On the wedding day, Tiv couples dress in a special black and white striped cloth called “Anger.” The groom may wear the Anger as a wrapper, shirt, or full outfit, and may add a cap or beads. The bride also wears the Anger wrapper around her waist and across her shoulder. Her look is often completed with simple braids, cowries, or beads to represent beauty and cultural identity. After the gifts are presented and the bride confirms she accepts the groom, elders from both families offer prayers. Then, the celebration begins with music, food, and dancing.

The Idoma traditional marriage also begins with an introduction visit known as “Ije Iyi.” During this step, the groom’s family goes to meet the bride’s family to express their interest. If the bride accepts, the two families move forward to prepare for the traditional wedding. A list of items is given to the groom’s side, including palm wine, kolanuts, yams, seasoning, salt, oil, pepper, clothes for the bride, and money. These items are signs of respect, appreciation, and unity.

In Idoma traditional weddings, the bride and groom usually wear outfits made from black fabric with bold red patterns, often referred to as the “Idoma colors.” This striking color combo represents power, elegance, and cultural pride.

The bride may style the fabric into a wrapper with a matching blouse or dress and accessorize with coral beads on her neck, wrists, and sometimes as a crown. The groom typically wears a black and red shirt or wrapper with a cap, and he may also wear coral beads.

One common part of the Idoma wedding is when the bride is asked to look for her groom in the crowd and offer him a drink. This shows she agrees to marry him. After that, the elders bless the couple, and the celebration begins with music, dancing, and food.

Both Tiv and Idoma weddings are full of meaning. From the steps of seeking family approval to the rich dressing and symbolic gifts, these weddings show how love and culture go hand in hand. In every tradition, marriage is not just between two people, it is between families, and it is a way of preserving identity and history.