English side, Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the knockout state of the Champions League, in what promises to be a pulsating encounter.

The Reds were drawn against their old foes once more.

They have faced them four times in the last four years alone, twice in finals, losing three of those matches and drawing one, but now have a chance to avenge their gut-wrenching defeats in Kyiv and, more recently, Paris.

Manchester City will play Leipzig, the team they played group stage last season, winning 6-3 at the Etihad but contriving to lose 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena.

According to Opta they have lost only one of their last 17 matches against German sides in the Champions League, with that defeat against Leipzig the only blemish on their long unbeaten record.

Chelsea will Dortmund, a team they never faced before, making their tie particularly unpredictable.

They have two Westfalenstadion alumni in their ranks in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic, so they should at least have some close insight on their opponents.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Milan for the first time since their infamous last-16 clash in 2011. Someone get Joe Jordan on the blower. Things are about to get tasty.