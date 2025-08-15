Nigerians commend D’Tigress as team breaks into FIBA top 10 ranking

Nigerians have taken to social media to express elation as the country’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, reached a new milestone, climbing to 8th place in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings, the highest position ever attained by an African team.

On X (formerly Twitter), users poured in congratulatory messages and words of pride for the Rena Wakana–coached side, while calling for sustained excellence.

User @EyiaraO was already looking ahead: “We will beat Canada and Spain in the top 7.” Another fan, @Ohamadikae, hailed the players as “more than queens… y’all are Empress.”

For @nutynoble, the achievement is a call to action: “The world’s top 10!!!! Massive rating which should be sustained. Only if preparations before competition can be improved and grassroots development for young talents can be built and explored.”

Others praised the team’s uniqueness and resilience. @tochi_bernice wrote, “Being the only African team in top 10 paints how awesome our girls are,” while @MstTemitayo_ noted, “This is highly impressive especially evaluating that we don’t have a big budget league for basketball players in Nigeria.”

Several comments credited leadership and determination. @bena_cuna said, “Kudos to the coach and her beautiful ladies… with right leadership we can get it right… this one na good example.” Meanwhile, @folowosele_sola tied the success to national leadership, adding, “When you have a true patriot and sport-loving leader as President, the nation must experience positivity on all fronts.”

User @OluwaNapsey09 pointed out the wider continental achievement: “This is the highest of any African team in a sport ranking… Nigeria women basketball 8 then Morocco football men 12.” For @olohunjuedani, it’s a matter of national pride: “Na our women be this oooo… they are the ones putting us on world map in sport. We proud of you all.”

Some felt the team deserved even more recognition. @Alkebulan_Trust argued, “8th???? Should be higher than that and FIBA know this. That’s why these trophies matter. You can’t out rank trophies simple as that.”

The leap from 11th to 8th, announced on Thursday, follows D’Tigress’ flawless run at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, where they won a record fifth consecutive title, their seventh overall, after beating their opponents 78–64 in the final. The victory extended their unbeaten streak in the competition to 29 games since 2015.

With 640.1 points, Nigeria now sits behind the United States (880.9), Australia (719.6), France (719.2), China (712.7), Belgium (702.1), Spain, and Canada.

Elsewhere in the updated rankings, Lithuania jumped 14 spots to 31st after returning to the Women’s EuroBasket, South Sudan marked its AfroBasket Women debut with a third-place finish, Lebanon rose 13 places to 41st, Indonesia climbed 19 to 60th, Iran gained 15 to reach 44th, and Mongolia surged 20 places to 70th.