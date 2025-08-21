Connect with us

Business

Champion Breweries to acquire Bullet brand assets in expansion drive
Advertisement

Business

Appeals court strikes down $500m civil fraud penalty against Trump

Business

Nigeria’s 2m bpd crude target at odds with OPEC quota, risks penalties – Rewane

Business

Ellah Lakes unveils major expansion plans for 2026

Business

UPDC REIT announces 22 kobo interim dividend

Business

Economy showing signs of recovery, but Nigerians still in hardship - NECA

Business

Reps committee summons 11 Discos over N2.6 trillion debt

Business

Energy: Abia joins International Solar Alliance to drive industrial growth, tackle climate change

Business

Nigerian Bourse sheds N662bn as NGXASI dips 0.73%

Business

Why Julius Berger won contract for Abuja Centenary City infrastructure

Business

Champion Breweries to acquire Bullet brand assets in expansion drive

Published

5 hours ago

on

Champion Breweries to acquire Bullet brand assets in expansion drive

Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp, has announced plans to acquire all brand assets and intellectual property of the Bullet range of ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic and energy beverages from Sun Mark International Limited.

The deal, structured as an asset carve-out, will see the assets housed in a newly incorporated entity in the Netherlands. Champion Breweries will hold a majority stake in the new business, while Vinar N.V., the Belgian majority shareholder of Sun Mark, will retain a minority interest.

Bullet currently operates in more than 14 African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania. Its Bullet Black RTD is Nigeria’s leading RTD alcoholic beverage, while Bullet Blue ranks among the country’s top six energy drink brands.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Upon completion, Champion Breweries will consolidate Bullet’s financial performance into its books, gaining immediate benefits such as foreign exchange earnings and distributor leverage. The company also expects long-term cost synergies through an integrated supply chain, portfolio diversification, operational alignment, product innovation, and a stronger market presence.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (174) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (379) Alex Otti (582) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (951) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (179) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (360) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (124) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (161) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (130) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (647) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (98) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement