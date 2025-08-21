Champion Breweries to acquire Bullet brand assets in expansion drive

Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp, has announced plans to acquire all brand assets and intellectual property of the Bullet range of ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic and energy beverages from Sun Mark International Limited.

The deal, structured as an asset carve-out, will see the assets housed in a newly incorporated entity in the Netherlands. Champion Breweries will hold a majority stake in the new business, while Vinar N.V., the Belgian majority shareholder of Sun Mark, will retain a minority interest.

Bullet currently operates in more than 14 African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania. Its Bullet Black RTD is Nigeria’s leading RTD alcoholic beverage, while Bullet Blue ranks among the country’s top six energy drink brands.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Upon completion, Champion Breweries will consolidate Bullet’s financial performance into its books, gaining immediate benefits such as foreign exchange earnings and distributor leverage. The company also expects long-term cost synergies through an integrated supply chain, portfolio diversification, operational alignment, product innovation, and a stronger market presence.