UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDC REIT) has declared an interim dividend payout of 22 kobo per unit for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The dividend, which is subject to appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval, will be paid to unit holders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

According to the company, the Register of Members will be closed from September 1 to September 3, 2025. Payment of the dividend will commence on September 4, 2025, and will be made electronically to unit holders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to credit their bank accounts directly.