Caverton appoints Ibrahim Bello as new MD

Caverton Offshore Support Group, has appointed Captain Ibrahim Chafe Bello, as the Managing Director of Caverton Helicopters with effect from 1st July 2022.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of COSG, Mr Olabode Makanjuola, said the new helmsman has over 34 years of continuous experience in both military and civil aviation.

Captain Bello joined the Nigerian Air Force in 1987, served in the Nigerian Presidential Fleet, and retired meritoriously as a Squadron Leader in 2004, after which he got his fixed-wing aviation certification from Delta Connection Academy in Florida, USA.

“Captain Bello holds the NCAA Aircraft Maintenance with various ratings and the ATPL Multi-Engine license from FAA and NCAA,” the statement said.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy. He has earned various medals for his military-civilian careers.”

The statement added that Captain Bello joined Caverton Helicopters in September 2011 and has held various management positions in the company, including serving as the Base Managing Pilot, the Shell Contact Manager, and the Director of Operations of the helicopter subsidiary of COSG.

As part of the repositioning, COSG made two other senior appointments: Mr Rotimi Makanjuola as the Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mrs Lolade Abiola as Executive Director of Training of Caverton Helicopters. According to the statement, Mr Makanjuola as COO will oversee the planning and the implementation of business strategies for the growth of the group.

He holds a BSc. in Economics from the University of Bradford in the UK and a master’s in Auditing and Management from City Business School, London, UK. On her part, Mrs Abiola holds a BSc in Computer Science from Kings College, London, UK and an MSc in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University’s School of Aeronautical Engineering.

Apart from her previous experience in Caverton, she recently served as a Technical Advisor in the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria.