Academy press posts 4bn turnover in FY’22

Adebayo Obajemu

Academy Press Plc has posted its 2022 audited full year financial report ended March 31st, 2022.

The report of the company revealed a growth of 145.00% in turnover, ending the period at N4.111 billion against the previous close of N1.678 billion last year.

Profit before tax stood at 225 million, up by 174.11% when compared with its previous loss before tax of N303.9 million in full year 2019.

The Company’s score card showed an improvement in Profit after tax of 184.74% to settle at N174.105 million away from the previously reported loss after tax of N205.5 million in year 2021.

The Earnings per share for the period under review soared to N0.29 from the previous earnings per share of N0.34 deficit in full year 2021.

With reference to the share price of N1.27, the P.E ratio of Academy Press stands at 4.41x with earnings yield of 22.67%.