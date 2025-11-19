CAN reasserts claim of genocide, says Northern Christians suffer ‘years of orchestrated violence’

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again raised alarm over what it describes as a systematic genocide targeting Christian communities across the North and Middle Belt, citing years of relentless attacks, mass displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, delivered the warning on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State, during the association’s Fourth Quarterly National Executive Council Meeting, saying the choice of Jos as venue was deliberate and symbolic.

“We are here to stand with our brothers and sisters in Plateau and across Northern Nigeria who have endured waves of unimaginable tragedy,” Okoh said. “To deny what has happened – killings, displacement, razed communities and shattered lives-would be a grave injustice. CAN maintains without ambiguity that Christian genocide is occurring in Nigeria.”

Okoh said he had recently met with displaced Christians in Bokkos, listening to their stories and praying with survivors. He pledged that CAN would continue to advocate for justice and support affected communities. “You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned. The Church stands with you,” he assured.

The association urged the Federal Government and international partners to intervene decisively to halt the violence and displacement, particularly in Christian-dominated areas. CAN also called for urgent resettlement of internally displaced persons, warning that prolonged stays in camps would deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo, welcomed the delegates and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enduring peace. Describing the meeting as “symbolic and timely,” he vowed that his government would strengthen community security, rehabilitate affected areas and restore dignity to displaced families.

“Nigeria needs the moral leadership of the Church now more than ever,” the governor said, commending CAN for its steadfast support and encouraging the body to continue offering guidance in shaping national values and unity.