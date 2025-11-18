Ogun speaker advocates stronger security structures in local communities

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, has stressed the need for a functional and responsive security network across local communities as a foundation for sustainable growth and development.

Speaking at a security summit organised for community stakeholders by Global Pacific Consulting Firm in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Speaker said effective community-level security had become imperative in the face of rising criminality and social vices.

The summit, themed Community Safety, Collaboration and Partnership for a Prosperous Economy, examined strategies to strengthen grassroots safety through partnerships.

Represented by the member representing Abeokuta North State Constituency, Hon. Babatunde Tella, Elemide said the state government under Governor Dapo Abiodun had continued to prioritise security through the enhancement of the Amotekun Corps, support for the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, and various youth empowerment and employment initiatives.

“As representatives of the people, the OGHA remains committed to enacting laws and policies that enhance safety, protect citizens and promote inclusive development across all local governments,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, reaffirmed the administration’s determination to build a safer and more resilient environment.

“Community safety will always remain a shared responsibility. Every individual and institution represented here has a critical role to play. Security is everyone’s business,” Hamzat said.

Delivering her goodwill message, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State chapter, Hon. Folashade Adeyemo, commended the strong turnout of stakeholders, noting that a coordinated grassroots security structure would serve as the bedrock for a safer state and nation.

Resource persons at the summit, including Prof. Adewale Atere of the Department of Criminology and Security Studies, Osun State University, and Commandant Remilekun Ekundayo of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command, emphasised the importance of inclusive strategies, vigilance and collaboration in crime prevention. They urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities, saying, “If you see something, say something.”

The summit was attended by local government chairmen, vice chairmen, traditional leaders, security agencies, community development associations and students.