Connect with us

Nation

VIDEO: Livestream captures deadly church attack in Eruku, Kwara State
Advertisement

Nation

Terrorists storm church in Kwara, kill three worshippers, abduct others 

Nation

US UN Ambassador Declares Attacks on Nigerian Christians ‘Genocide’

Nation

CAN reasserts claim of genocide, says Northern Christians suffer ‘years of orchestrated violence’

Nation

Ogun speaker advocates stronger security structures in local communities

Nation

APC Chieftain Congratulates Makinde on Iwo Road Terminal, Warns Against Underuse

Nation

COAS Waidi Shaibu visits Kebbi, orders intensified search for abducted schoolgirls 

Nation

League of Nigerian Columnists mourns Dan Agbese, calls him a beacon of journalism

Nation

Outrage as Atiku, others fault military over death of Brig. Gen. Uba 

Nation

Catholic priest, many others abducted in Kaduna as gunmen attack parish community, one killed

Nation

VIDEO: Livestream captures deadly church attack in Eruku, Kwara State

Published

3 hours ago

on

Terrorists storm church in Kwara, kill three worshippers, abduct others 

A church service at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town, Kwara State, ended in terror after gunmen stormed the building, with the harrowing moments captured on a livestream on Tuesday.

The video shows worshippers gathered in prayer when the attackers suddenly opened fire, sending the congregation into panic. Eyewitnesses report multiple injuries.

The video shows congregants gathered in prayer before the assailants suddenly opened fire, causing panic and chaos inside the church. Eyewitnesses report multiple injuries and ongoing security operations in the area.

Spokesperson for the Eruku community, Olasukanmi Ayeni who confirmed that three people were killed while a number of others were kidnapped during the attack, said the victims were attacked inside Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Isegun, on Okeado Street around 6 p.m. during service.

The deceased have been identified as Tunde Asabe, Segun Alaja, popularly known as a vigilante, and a man named Deremi. Another girl is reportedly critically wounded from a gunshot to the neck.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by spokesperson Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi. According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer of Eruku and his team responded swiftly in collaboration with local vigilantes, forcing the attackers to flee into the bush.

“Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim, Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, while another, Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was found dead in the bush. A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment,” the statement read.

Commanding Officer CP Adekimi Ojo praised the prompt response of security operatives and vigilantes, assuring the public that the police will continue operations until the bandits are fully neutralised.

Watch video below:

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1004) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (107) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement