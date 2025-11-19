VIDEO: Livestream captures deadly church attack in Eruku, Kwara State

A church service at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town, Kwara State, ended in terror after gunmen stormed the building, with the harrowing moments captured on a livestream on Tuesday.

The video shows worshippers gathered in prayer when the attackers suddenly opened fire, sending the congregation into panic. Eyewitnesses report multiple injuries.

Spokesperson for the Eruku community, Olasukanmi Ayeni who confirmed that three people were killed while a number of others were kidnapped during the attack, said the victims were attacked inside Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Isegun, on Okeado Street around 6 p.m. during service.

The deceased have been identified as Tunde Asabe, Segun Alaja, popularly known as a vigilante, and a man named Deremi. Another girl is reportedly critically wounded from a gunshot to the neck.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by spokesperson Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi. According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer of Eruku and his team responded swiftly in collaboration with local vigilantes, forcing the attackers to flee into the bush.

“Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim, Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, while another, Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was found dead in the bush. A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment,” the statement read.

Commanding Officer CP Adekimi Ojo praised the prompt response of security operatives and vigilantes, assuring the public that the police will continue operations until the bandits are fully neutralised.

Watch video below: