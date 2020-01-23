Buhari returns from UK-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which held in London from the 17th of January.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff, the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, as well as other government officials.

Prior to the president’s trip, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity had said that with the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area in mid-2020, the London Investment Summit was to provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

He also said the summit would deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit as Africa currently represents just two per cent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 per cent of that total.